Slogans calling for violence against Raja Singh after his objectionable video

Video clips widely circulated on social media showed Syed Abdahu Kashaf, who describes himself as a social activist, addressing a gathering of scores of people and purportedly calling for violence against the legislator.

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
August 23, 2022 15:58 IST

T. Raja Singh. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Even as protests gained momentum late on Monday night (August 22) against Bharatiya Janata Party legislator T. Raja Singh’s objectionable comments allegedly against Prophet Muhammad, a slogan calling for violence against the MLA were witnessed. 

Video clips widely circulated on social media showed Syed Abdahu Kashaf, who describes himself as a social activist and has a substantial following on social media, addressing a gathering of scores of people and purportedly calling for violence against the legislator. The slogan is echoed by several others in the crowd.

Mr. Kashaf was formerly social media in-charge of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. He was expelled from the party a few years ago. Prior to Singh’s detention, Mr. Kashaf had threatened to go on a hunger strike if suitable sections of the Indian Penal Code were not invoked agaist the legislator.

Telangana
