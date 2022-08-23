Slogans calling for violence against Raja Singh after his objectionable video

The Hindu Bureau August 23, 2022 15:58 IST

Video clips widely circulated on social media showed Syed Abdahu Kashaf, who describes himself as a social activist, addressing a gathering of scores of people and purportedly calling for violence against the legislator.

T. Raja Singh. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Video clips widely circulated on social media showed Syed Abdahu Kashaf, who describes himself as a social activist, addressing a gathering of scores of people and purportedly calling for violence against the legislator.

Even as protests gained momentum late on Monday night (August 22) against Bharatiya Janata Party legislator T. Raja Singh’s objectionable comments allegedly against Prophet Muhammad, a slogan calling for violence against the MLA were witnessed. Video clips widely circulated on social media showed Syed Abdahu Kashaf, who describes himself as a social activist and has a substantial following on social media, addressing a gathering of scores of people and purportedly calling for violence against the legislator. The slogan is echoed by several others in the crowd. Mr. Kashaf was formerly social media in-charge of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. He was expelled from the party a few years ago. Prior to Singh’s detention, Mr. Kashaf had threatened to go on a hunger strike if suitable sections of the Indian Penal Code were not invoked agaist the legislator.



Our code of editorial values