Slight uptick in COVID cases in Telangana continues

After drop in daily COVID cases in Telangana for a day, cases have gone up again.

While 49 cases were recorded on Friday, 76 people tested COVID positive on Saturday. While 67 cases were recorded on Thursday, TS reported 75 cases on Wednesday.

The daily number of tests remained the same as it was in the previous month: around 10,000-14,000 a day.

Out of the 76 new cases, 55 are from Hyderabad, and 10 from Rangareddy. From March 2, 2020, to June 4 this year, a total of 3.50 crore samples have been tested and 7,93,544 tested positive. Of the total cases, 7,88,886 have recovered, 547 were active cases, and 4,111 people have died.