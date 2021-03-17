Slight rise in ICU admission of coronavirus patients

Bed occupancy in hospitals has also increased

Admission of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals, both government and private, across the State have registered a marginal increase. ICU admissions is considered by State Health officials as an indicator of the impact of virus spread.

In December 2020, the ICU admission ranged between 630 and 720 per day. By the end of January 2021, it gradually dropped to 420-460, and then further down to 330-350 in February. The numbers remained more or less same at 340-370 a day from March 1-14.

On March 15 and 16, however, over 400 ICU admissions of COVID patients was recorded.

A marginal increase is also being observed in case of total bed capacity, which includes regular beds, beds equipped with oxygen supply, and ICU beds.

The gradual increase

Last December, around 2,000-2500 beds were occupied in government and private hospitals across the State. The numbers fell to 1,300-1,400 by end of January this year. The drop continued and only around 1,050-1,100 beds were occupied by end of February.

The total bed occupancy was 1,100-1,200 from March 1-13. But it went up to 1,385 on March 15 and 1,391 on March 16.

While the government is bracing for an increased demand for beds in state-run medical facilities, private hospitals, too, are closely monitoring the spike in cases to stay prepared for any eventuality.