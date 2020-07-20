Slight drop in COVID cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD

20 July 2020 21:26 IST

Seven succumb as 1,198 test positive

Another phase of gradual drop in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Telangana as only 1,198 swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Seven more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 422.

After consistent spike in cases till July 8, drop in cases were recorded from July 9-12. While highest of 1,924 cases was detected on July 8, 1,269 cases were detected on July 12.

Positive cases spiked again from July 13-16 and started to drop gradually . On Monday 1,198 cases were detected, which is third lowest this month.

Of the 1,198 new cases, 510 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 106 from Rangareddy and 76 from Medchal. A total of 46,274 cases have been detected till date. Of them, 11,530 are active cases, 34,323 have recovered, and 422 patients died.

On Monday, 11,003 samples were tested for presence of coronavirus. Till June 20, 2,76,222 tests were conducted and 46,274 tested positive. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate was 16.75%. The number of tests per million stood at 6,906.

As per the statistics mentioned in the medical bulletin issued by the State Health department, 471 ventilators were available in 61 government COVID-19 hospitals. The number of beds with oxygen supply were 3,537, and there were 1,616 ICU beds.

