SLBC tunnel and Dindi project: Uttam charges previous BRS govt with negligence

February 23, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the officials to prioritise the SLBC project and complete the works as soon as possible.

He addressed a review meeting here on Thursday. It was attended by R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs K Rajagopal Reddy, Balu Naik, Jayveer Reddy, B. Lakshma Reddy and Vemula Veeresham. Officials gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the pending projects.

Mr. Reddy said there was a severe delay in executing the works of the SLBC tunnel and Dindi project owing to the gross negligence of the previous government. Assuring total cooperation from the present government, Mr. Uttam Kumar directed the officials and the contracting agencies to undertake the pending works on a war footing.

Of the 44-km tunnel work, 9 km work was to be done. Work on both sides of the tunnel should be done immediately. The agencies said that they would complete the job in two years. To that extent, the Minister said the works should be completed within a time-bound target.

The Minister directed Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja to form a committee with a team of officials to complete all kinds of problems and technical works related to the works.

He said the Dindi and Pendli Pakala reservoirs should be completed immediately. Almost 95% of the works had been completed, and another ₹90 crore was required for the land acquisition. Work should be expedited to get environmental and forest clearances, he said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that colossal damage was done due to the negligence and procrastination of the previous BRS government.

