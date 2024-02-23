GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SLBC tunnel and Dindi project: Uttam charges previous BRS govt with negligence

February 23, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the officials to prioritise the SLBC project and complete the works as soon as possible.

He addressed a review meeting here on Thursday. It was attended by R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs K Rajagopal Reddy, Balu Naik, Jayveer Reddy, B. Lakshma Reddy and Vemula Veeresham. Officials gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the pending projects.

Mr. Reddy said there was a severe delay in executing the works of the SLBC tunnel and Dindi project owing to the gross negligence of the previous government. Assuring total cooperation from the present government, Mr. Uttam Kumar directed the officials and the contracting agencies to undertake the pending works on a war footing.

Of the 44-km tunnel work, 9 km work was to be done. Work on both sides of the tunnel should be done immediately. The agencies said that they would complete the job in two years. To that extent, the Minister said the works should be completed within a time-bound target.

The Minister directed Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja to form a committee with a team of officials to complete all kinds of problems and technical works related to the works.

He said the Dindi and Pendli Pakala reservoirs should be completed immediately. Almost 95% of the works had been completed, and another ₹90 crore was required for the land acquisition. Work should be expedited to get environmental and forest clearances, he said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that colossal damage was done due to the negligence and procrastination of the previous BRS government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.