SLBC to be completed on priority basis in two years: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana government plans to complete the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in two years by allocating monthly funds and asking the work agency to complete at least 400 metres of tunnel excavation with tunnel boring machine (TBM).

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Irrigation), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Roads & Buildings), Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and Nagarjunsagar MLA K. Jayaveer Reddy inspected the SLBC tunnel work on Friday in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve area..

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Vikramarka said ₹14 crore funds would be required for excavating/ drilling 400 metres of the tunnel every month and at that rate, about 20 months would be required to complete the tunnel. The government was ready to allocate more funds in case the work agency executes more than 400 metres of tunnel work.

The combined district of Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool would get water with the completion of the project in two years. He alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime had failed to bore even 1 km length of tunnel work in 10 years. The neglect of the previous government in completing the work was now costing ₹4,000 crore instead of ₹1,000 crore.

Mr. Vikramarka said he, in the capacity of Congress Legislature Party leader, Mr. Uttam Reddy and later A. Revanth Reddy as PCC chief previosuly and Mr. Venkat Reddy as Bhongir MP had exerted pressure on the BRS government to complete the work, but in vain. The Kaleshwaram project constructed with ₹1 lakh crore was damaged and the neglect of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme had denied reach of Godavari and Krishna waters to new ayacut.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the State government had taken it up as a policy to focus on completing the pending projects with first priority on those which could be completed in six months, a year, two years and five years in that order. The SLBC would allow drawing the water even from the dead storage level of Srisailam reservoir and give it to the intended ayacut in Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts.

The project aims at drawing 30 tmc ft of water and irrigating 3 lakh acres besides providing drinking water in Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts.

Besides, the government was also committed to complete Nakkalagandi, Udaya Samudram, Brahmana Vellamla projects on priority basis with monthly allocation of funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.