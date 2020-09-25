Slain Maoist cremated before police reach the place

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

25 September 2020 21:41 IST

Efforts on to bring bodies of other two slain ultras for second autopsy as per HC orders, says Police official

A day after handing over the bodies of three “Maoists”, who were killed in Wednesday’s “exchange of fire” in Charla mandal, the police tried to bring back their bodies to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam for re-postmortem on Friday, but in vain.

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Civil Liberties Committee State president G. Laxman, the Telangana High Court had on Thursday ordered a re-postmortem examination of the bodies of the three persons — a man and two women — allegedly Maoists, killed in Wednesday’s “exchange of fire” in Charla mandal.

As per the High Court orders, the police dispatched a team to Gannapuram gram panchayat in Andhra Pradesh’s Kukunoor mandal from where the slain woman dalam member Madakam Mangi hailed, police sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

By the time the police reached the village, her body was cremated by her family members in accordance with their customs.

Efforts by the local police to bring back the bodies of the remaining two dead “Maoists” including the Charla LGS commander Sodi Jogaiah of Kistarampadu and Madakam Malli, the Maoist dalam member, of Chennapuram, in Bhadrachalam Agency proved unsuccessful, police sources added.

The sources said the prevailing volatile situation in the border villages hampered the efforts of the police in reaching the remote villages in the restive border region.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations)/OSD V Tirupathi said efforts were on to bring back the bodies of the two slain Maoists from their native villages located about 20 to 25 km in the forest fringe areas in Charla mandal to Bhadrachalam for re-postmortem, as per the High Court orders.

Poor mobile connectivity and location of the two villages in interior areas bordering Chhattisgarh caused the delay, he said.