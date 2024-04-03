Slain jawan’s family thanks Telangana CM for help

April 03, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Family of Indian Army jawan M. Yadaiah, who was killed in an exchange of fire with militants in 2013, called on the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday and expressed their gratitude for helping the family.

Yadaiah, who was driving an Army vehicle, was killed along with seven other Jawans when militants opened fire and hurled grenades on the convoy near Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir in June, 2013.

The Army jawan’s wife Sumathamma along with her two daughters met Mr. Reddy and thanked him for providing her a job and allotting five acres of agriculture land in Kondareddypally in Atchampet constituency of old Mahabubnagar district.

