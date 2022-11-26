Slain FRO’s daughter excels in sports event

November 26, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

She participates in events three-days after her father’s death and wins laurels

The Hindu Bureau

The grit of 10-year-old Kritika, daughter of the slain Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao, came in for appreciation from all quarters after she excelled in a district-level sport event held in Kothagudem on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overcoming grief with perseverance, Kritika participated in the district-level athletics competitions for schoolchildren held in the coal town, three days after the death of her father in the line of duty at Errabodu, a tribal hamlet of Gutti Koya migrant Adivasis in Chandrugonda mandal.

She secured first place in 100-metre race and second place in the long jump event thereby getting an opportunity to participate in the State-level competitions slated to be held soon, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kritika, a Class V student, earned priase from sports aficionados and  enthusiasts for her outstanding performance amid outpouring of grief to realise her father’s dream of making her an ace athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US