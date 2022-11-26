Slain FRO’s daughter excels in sports event

November 26, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The grit of 10-year-old Kritika, daughter of the slain Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao, came in for appreciation from all quarters after she excelled in a district-level sport event held in Kothagudem on Friday.

Overcoming grief with perseverance, Kritika participated in the district-level athletics competitions for schoolchildren held in the coal town, three days after the death of her father in the line of duty at Errabodu, a tribal hamlet of Gutti Koya migrant Adivasis in Chandrugonda mandal.

She secured first place in 100-metre race and second place in the long jump event thereby getting an opportunity to participate in the State-level competitions slated to be held soon, sources said.

Kritika, a Class V student, earned priase from sports aficionados and enthusiasts for her outstanding performance amid outpouring of grief to realise her father’s dream of making her an ace athlete.