November 28, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A cheque of ex-gratia for ₹50 lakh has been handed over to the family members of the slain forest range officer Ch. Srinivas Rao in his native village of Eerlapudi in Raghunathapalem mandal of Khammam district.

Chief Conservator of Forests Bhima Naik, DFOs Siddharth Vikram Singh and Ranjit Nayak, along with Khammam Mayor Neeraja and local leaders paid a visit to the wife and children of the officer, and handed over the cheque, a press statement informed.