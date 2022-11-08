Skyroot’s first rocket set for launch from Sriharikota

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s first privately developed rocket Vikram-S by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace is poised to create history as it undergoes final launch preparations at the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation)’s launchpad in Sriharikota for launch between Nov. 12-16.

The mission ‘Prarambh’, meaning ‘the beginning’, since it is the first mission for Skyroot, was unveiled by ISRO chairman S. Somanath in Bengaluru after the technical launch clearance from the Space regulator IN-SPACe, said an official release from the firm on Tuesday.

While the launch window has been notified by the authorities concerned, the final date will depend on the weather conditions. With this maiden mission, Skyroot is set to become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector which was recently opened up to facilitate private sector participation, said CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skyroot, a two-time national award winner, is the first start up to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISRO in this regard. “We could build Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support we received from ISRO and IN-SPACe, and the technology talent we possess. We are proud to announce our pathbreaking mission ‘Prarambh’ dedicated to the Indian private space sector, which has hugely benefited from the reforms that were guided by the central government and its vision,” he said.

Skyroot’s launch vehicles are named ‘Vikram’ as a tribute to the founder of the Indian Space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai. “Vikram-S rocket getting launched is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles. We are utilizing the world-class launch infrastructure at ISRO’s spaceport in Sriharikota for the launch,” said COO and Co-founder Naga Bharath Daka.