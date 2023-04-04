Skyroot Aerospace successfully test-fires 3D-printed cryogenic engine for a record 200 seconds

April 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Skyroot Aerospace, the pioneering private rocket builder, achieved a major milestone by successfully test-firing an advanced fully 3D-printed cryogenic engine for a record 200 seconds. The endurance test of ‘Dhawan-II’ was carried out at Solar Industries propulsion test facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra, using indigenously developed mobile cryogenic engine test pad, it was announced on Tuesday.

This achievement follows the November 2022 launch of Vikram – S, which made the firm, the first Indian private company to send a rocket into space.. Dhawan-II engine builds upon the foundation laid by the firm’s first privately developed fully-cryogenic rocket engine, the 1.0 kN thrust Dhawan – I, successfully test fired in November 21. The engine series is named in honour of Dr. Satish Dhawan, the eminent rocket scientist who had played a crucial role in development of Indian Space Program, said a press release.

The cryogenic rocket engines, which greatly enhances payload-carrying capabilities, uses two high-performance rocket propellants, Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquid Oxygen (LoX), which require cryogenic temperatures (below -150° C) for storage and operation. Both fuels are environmentally friendly compared to other solid, semi-cryogenic and hypergolic propellants used in rocket industry.

“Dhawan-II’s successful test is a landmark achievement. We are proud to be at the forefront in developing cutting-edge cryogenic technologies and advanced technologies like 3D printing and green propellants. It will enhance Vikram launch vehicles payload capacity,” said founders CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana and COO Naga Bharath Daka.

“Our 3D printed Dhawan – II engine also uses a 3D printed torch igniter and cryo-injection valve with quick response time. We could get valuable data for next generation cryogenic engine technology with LNG as fuel,” informed veteran rocket scientist V. Gnanagandhi.

Skyroot aiming to make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular, as multiple launch missions progressing including the Vikram -I. to be launched by 2023 end and Vikram – II by next year. The engine development was partly supported by NITI Ayog’s ANIC-ARISE program which promotes technologies including the use of green rocket propellants, added the release.