Skyroot Aerospace signs pacts with French firms

October 11, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Skyroot Aerospace has signed an agreement with the leading French earth observation constellation operator, Prométhée Earth Intelligence, to provide satellite launch services aboard its Vikram rockets for their JAPETUS earth observation constellation and a trilateral agreement with Expleo and ConnectSAT to provide Reconfigurable Software for ConnectSAT’s IoT Satellite, set to be launched on Vikram-I.

These Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the Skyroot facility here during the French business delegation’s visit on Tuesday. The pact was signed by co-founder and CEO of Prométhée Olivier Piepsz and Skyroot co-founders Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka.

“The strategic relationship between India and France, coupled with the Indian government’s inclusion of the private sector in its remarkable space endeavours, presents an extraordinary opportunity for both our companies. If we cultivate the NewSpace ecosystems together in a mutually beneficial collaborative mode and more competitive in global markets,” said Mr. Piepsz

About 50% of Prométhée’s satellites require specific orbital requirements and this makes Skyroot’s Vikram launch vehicles an ideal choice for deploying a portion of their satellite constellation, he said.

The trilateral agreement between Expleo and ConnectSAT was signed between CEO Abdoulahi Ben Moussa Dia, CEO of ConnectSAT, and director Alliances Frédérique Rebout and the Skyroot Aerospace founders. Skyroot CEO Pawan Chandana said that the collaboration aligns seamlessly with the country’s remarkable achievements such as Chandrayaan III, Aditya L1, and ground breaking private space reforms.

Skyroot’s space launches are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for global operators aiming to build futuristic satellite constellations. It is set to launch the Vikram 1 orbital rocket as part of its second mission in the forthcoming months, and it follows the successful launch of Vikram S rocket in November 2022, he said.

Vikram series of rockets boast of advanced technologies including 3D printing, carbon composite bodies and modular framework that can suit multiple space launch requirements and orbital deployments, said a press release.

