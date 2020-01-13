Sky turns canvas for kite enthusiasts

Sankranti festivities reached a feverish peak in the town as a two-day kite festival kicked off at the Lakaram tank bund here on Monday amid an exhilarating atmosphere.

A variety of colourful kites in diverse shapes and sizes dotted the city’s skies as curious onlookers watched the visual spectacle on Monday evening. Kites in varied shapes including rocket and birds hovered across the skies lifting the spirits to dizzy heights.

A LED-lit kite, which was brought for demonstration purpose to create awareness on night kite flying, hogged the attention.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the kite festival and watched the kites in flight along with scores of kite lovers, mostly comprising youngsters. He along with Khammam Mayor G. Papalal and Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti took a boat ride in the Lakaram lake. District Tourism Officer Suman Chakravarthy was present.

Waters sports activities such as zorbing ball and water rafting were organised under the aegis of the Adventure Club of Telangana on the occasion.

Foodies had a gala time at the food stalls savouring the traditional delicacies amid a fun-filled ambience on the tank bund.