Telangana

Sky turns canvas for kite enthusiasts

Sankranti season: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurating the two-day Kite Festival at the Lakaram tank bund in Khammam on Monday.

Sankranti season: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurating the two-day Kite Festival at the Lakaram tank bund in Khammam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

more-in

LED-lit kite, flown as part of two-day fest in Khammam to create awareness on night flying, hogs the limelight

Sankranti festivities reached a feverish peak in the town as a two-day kite festival kicked off at the Lakaram tank bund here on Monday amid an exhilarating atmosphere.

A variety of colourful kites in diverse shapes and sizes dotted the city’s skies as curious onlookers watched the visual spectacle on Monday evening. Kites in varied shapes including rocket and birds hovered across the skies lifting the spirits to dizzy heights.

A LED-lit kite, which was brought for demonstration purpose to create awareness on night kite flying, hogged the attention.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the kite festival and watched the kites in flight along with scores of kite lovers, mostly comprising youngsters. He along with Khammam Mayor G. Papalal and Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti took a boat ride in the Lakaram lake. District Tourism Officer Suman Chakravarthy was present.

Waters sports activities such as zorbing ball and water rafting were organised under the aegis of the Adventure Club of Telangana on the occasion.

Foodies had a gala time at the food stalls savouring the traditional delicacies amid a fun-filled ambience on the tank bund.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 11:35:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sky-turns-canvas-for-kite-enthusiasts/article30561161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY