Sky is the limit for high-rise buildings in Hyderabad

August 29, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The city of Hyderabad could be surrounded by structures vying for the skies in the coming five to six years, considering the number of high-rise buildings set to come up in its vicinity.

Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar, through his social media account, has listed 10 projects closer to the Outer Ring Road, which have been approved with the number of floors ranging from 48 to 59.

“Top 10 highest building plan approvals - ranging from 50 -59 floors, and at least five of these are in Neopolis/ Kokapet,” he wrote, promoting the big ticket layout developed by HMDA atop a hillock overlooking the Osmansagar reservoir where a recent auction has yielded the highest price of ₹100 crore per acre. He also said the city is in the second position after Mumbai when it comes to construction of high-rise buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five of the 10 skyscrapers are scheduled to come up in Kokapet, and four in Puppalaguda. One project is in Serlingampally.

Height of the buildings could range between 140 and 180 meters, assuming the standard height of 15 meters for five-storeyed structure.

Builders have the advantage of unlimited Floor Space Index in Hyderabad, which allows them to go upward irrespective of the plot size.

Floor Space Index determines the permissible built up area based on the size of the plot. Absence of FSI cap in Hyderabad, and projects with enormous built-up area in relatively smaller-sized land parcels, have resulted in severe traffic issues and choking of civic infrastructure in the western part of the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.