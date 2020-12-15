Sky cycling facility gathering dust

The coronavirus-induced crisis has dealt a blow to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC)'s plan to promote adventure sports at the scenic Lakaram tank bund in the town with the sky cycling facility introduced at the site earlier this year continues to remain unused.
The sky cycling sporting facility was inaugurated at the park beside the picturesque 2.6 km-long Lakaram tank bund in the first week of March this year much to the delight of the adventure sports lovers.
The facility was thrown open for the public to provide a thrilling experience of sky cycling against the backdrop of the enchanting Lakaram tank bund amid lush green environs.
Trained personnel were roped in to run the facility in adherence to safety precautions as part of the KMC's grand plan to make the site adventure-based recreation centre in association with the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).
A proposal for setting up mini-Shilparamam to showcase the rich craftsmanship of the artisans of the State was also mooted as part of the ambitious plan.
However, the plan hit an unexpected obstacle in the form of the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.
Despite easing of the COVID-19-led restrictions in a phased manner, the sky cycling facility continues to remain idle.
Sources in the civic body said the facility at the Lakaram park is ready for use and efforts are on to operate it in conformity to the COVID-19 safety protocols soon.
