SKOCH award for TSMDC sand sale platform

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (TSMDC) has received national level ‘Gold SKOCH award’ under Digital India Category from the Skoch Group recognising the robust and transparent ICT solution — Sand Sale Management & Monitoring System (SSM &MS).
The award has been received after different levels of scrutiny and jury evaluations of documentation, presentations, peer group analysis and expert voting during the summit. TSMDC scaled through around 1,000 projects (of all categories) to achieve the award
Initially, Order of Merit was conferred and finally achieved prestigious Skoch Award Gold under Digital India category, Managing Director of the State Corporation G. Malsur informed on Thursday.
Award for Kamareddy
The Kamareddy district administration has secured major recognition in tackling the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The district has been selected for the SKOCH silver award for the district's response to COVID-19 controlling measures. District Collector A. Sharat has complimented all the departments concerned, including the Health and Police, especially the sanitation workers who played a key role in effectively checking the spread of the virus in the district.
