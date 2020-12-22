SKOCH award for Bhadradri

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

22 December 2020 22:14 IST

The district secured the prestigious SKOCH silver award for its strategic response to COVID-19.The document submitted by the district administration highlighting the effective measures implemented by it to stem the spread of coronavirus during the lockdown and post-lockdown periods in adherence to a pragmatic strategy passed the extensive scrutiny by the SKOCH awards jury and secured around 11,500 votes in the online voting process, according to a press release.

Collector M V Reddy congratulated the frontline COVID-19 warriors for their relentless services in combating coronavirus that helped the district achieve the prestigious national level award.

