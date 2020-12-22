Telangana

SKOCH award for Bhadradri

The district secured the prestigious SKOCH silver award for its strategic response to COVID-19.The document submitted by the district administration highlighting the effective measures implemented by it to stem the spread of coronavirus during the lockdown and post-lockdown periods in adherence to a pragmatic strategy passed the extensive scrutiny by the SKOCH awards jury and secured around 11,500 votes in the online voting process, according to a press release.

Collector M V Reddy congratulated the frontline COVID-19 warriors for their relentless services in combating coronavirus that helped the district achieve the prestigious national level award.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 10:17:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/skoch-award-for-bhadradri/article33396930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY