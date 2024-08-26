SKLTSHU to file GI tag applications for Armoor turmeric and Balanagar Custard apple 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU), Mulugu, is preparing to file applications for the Geographical Indication (GI) tags for the Armoor variety of turmeric and Balanagar custard apple grown in the Jadcherla area in Telangana. The initiative, supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), marks a significant step in preserving and promoting these unique agricultural products of the State.

SKLTSHU Vice-Chancellor Dr. B. Neeraja Prabhakar revealed that the necessary details for the GI registration are being compiled. Concerning turmeric, the Turmeric Research Station in Armoor, Nizamabad district, is spearheading the process, collaborating closely with a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO). The Armoor variety of turmeric is particularly noteworthy, given that Nizamabad district, one of the 33 districts in Telangana, has a substantial area under turmeric cultivation, with Armoor being a prominent variety.

“We are gathering crucial information on the unique characteristics of the plant, the area under cultivation and the geographical and climatic conditions of the region as part of the application process. This process may take five to six months,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Geographical Indications Registry, Intellectual Property Office in Chennai, is expected to announce the GI tag for the Warangal Chapata Chilli, a unique landrace grown traditionally in select mandals of Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulug and Khammam districts of Telangana.

Locally referred to as Tomato Chilli due to its blocky, tomato-like shape, the Warangal Chapata Chilli is celebrated for its brilliant red colour and mild pungency. A delegation from the Geographical Indications Registry is likely to visit the area in September or October this year to further the application process.

The application for the Warangal Chapata Chilli (Application No. 984) was submitted to the Geographical Indications Registry on August 29, 2022. This chilli variety is characterized by its colour values ranging from 134.1 to 149.1 ASTA, oleoresin content between 6.37% and 6.75%, and capsaicin content ranging from 3,100 to 6,500 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). Despite its low pungency, the Warangal Chapata Chilli is highly prized for its colour, oleoresin and suitability for pickle preparation. It is cultivated on 7,515 acres in Telangana, with a production output of 11,660 metric tons.

The recognition of these products with a GI tag not only affirms their quality but also elevates their status, providing legal protection against duplication and boosting market value. This, in turn, enhances the negotiating power of producers and opens international markets, potentially increasing revenue and employment in the region.

In a related effort, SKLTSHU also facilitated the registration of the farmers’ variety Nalgonda Dosakaya, an Oriental Pickling Melon, with the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA) in New Delhi. This initiative underscores the university’s commitment to safeguarding and promoting the rights of farmers and plant breeders in Telangana.

