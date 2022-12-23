Skirmishes, complaints mark the day during Digvijaya visit

December 23, 2022 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Amidst the day-long deliberations to set the Telangana Congress house in order, there were skirmishes outside the Gandhi Bhavan between some leaders while inside there were written and oral complaints lodged by the warring groups with the AICC emissary, Digvijaya Singh.

The seniors who raised a storm a few days ago leveling allegations against the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy remained largely cool in their demeanour and the aggression witnessed a couple of days ago was not to be seen as they played down the entire episode saying they were all together to root out the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) from Telangana and contain the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Much to the chagrin of Mr. Singh, a group of activists from Osmania University tried to corner former MLA, E. Anil for making some unpalatable comments against the former TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. The anger and aggression took a physical turn as they tried to push him, and amid the jostling, some received minor injuries.

However, Mr. Mallu Ravi played it down saying there was no attack and everyone must follow some discipline. The very presence of Mr. Digvijaya Singh was to sort out issues, he said. Apparently. Mr. Singh was peeved at the sloganeering and physical attacks in Gandhi Bhavan when he was holding consultations.

During the 10 hours he spent at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Singh met about 50 leaders including CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, T. Jeevan Reddy, D. Sreedhar Babu, Seethakka, K. Jana Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Renuka Chowdary, Balaram Naik, Maheshwar Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Geetha Reddy, Sudarshan Reddy, Sircilla Rajaiah, Kusum Kumar among others. Sources said though they stuck to their previous views and demands inside, the leaders refused to share it with the media as the majority of them said the party was united and some small issues were to be sorted out.

Mr. Jana Reddy said there were no coverts in the party and Congress can never have such elements. He said he had made some suggestions and the party leaders would come to the media united in a few days. Mr. Jeevan Reddy said there were no differences but only a difference of opinion. “I discussed with him the steps to be taken for defeating the BRS and the BJP.”

Ms. Seethakka, who is considered part of Mr. Revanth’s group, apparently submitted a note on how they were still being blamed as outsiders despite contributing so much to the party in the last seven years. She said there were no groups and she worked with every leader. There were a few showcause notices served as well against some leaders of Mahabubnagar district though they were not connected with the day’s developments.