ADVERTISEMENT

Skill University to start four courses this month, notification after Dasara

Published - October 08, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

Redington Logistic Lab to be set up with ₹ 7 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The innovative Young India Skills University, started by the Telangana government, will start offering the courses this month itself and has lined up four courses that would provide immediate employment to the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification for the courses, along with the admission criterion, would be issued after the Dasara festival and as planned, the classes would be initially run at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) campus in Gachibowli. University Vice-Chancellor V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao said that the four courses to start this month are in the fields of logistics, medical, health and pharma where there is a huge demand for skilled employees. He said that Skill University is in touch with various companies to add more courses to the list.

Two short-term courses — Warehousing Executive and Key Consignor Executive will be offered with the assistance of Logistics Sector Skill Council. Similarly, a finishing courses for nurses with the name of Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence (FINE) will also be offered in association with Apollo Medskills Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university will also start an apprenticeship induction course with the name Dr. Reddy’s Pharma Associate from this year itself in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Labs. The duration of this course is six months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vice-Chancellor further said that Redington, a leading global logistics solutions company, has come forward to set up a logistics lab at the temporary campus investing ₹ 7 crore.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has laid the foundation stone for the university buildings in 57 acres in the proposed Future City. It was decided in the presence of University Board Chairman and industrialist Anand Mahindra to start the classes temporarily on the ESCI premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US