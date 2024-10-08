Skill University to start four courses this month, notification after Dasara

The innovative Young India Skills University, started by the Telangana government, will start offering the courses this month itself and has lined up four courses that would provide immediate employment to the candidates.

The notification for the courses, along with the admission criterion, would be issued after the Dasara festival and as planned, the classes would be initially run at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) campus in Gachibowli. University Vice-Chancellor V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao said that the four courses to start this month are in the fields of logistics, medical, health and pharma where there is a huge demand for skilled employees. He said that Skill University is in touch with various companies to add more courses to the list.

Two short-term courses — Warehousing Executive and Key Consignor Executive will be offered with the assistance of Logistics Sector Skill Council. Similarly, a finishing courses for nurses with the name of Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence (FINE) will also be offered in association with Apollo Medskills Limited.

The university will also start an apprenticeship induction course with the name Dr. Reddy’s Pharma Associate from this year itself in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Labs. The duration of this course is six months.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that Redington, a leading global logistics solutions company, has come forward to set up a logistics lab at the temporary campus investing ₹ 7 crore.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has laid the foundation stone for the university buildings in 57 acres in the proposed Future City. It was decided in the presence of University Board Chairman and industrialist Anand Mahindra to start the classes temporarily on the ESCI premises.