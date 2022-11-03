Skill training for local youth of Amrabad

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 03, 2022 00:00 IST

Forest department is organising a livelihood training for the local community members of Amrabad Tiger Reserve at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management.

A total 19 members have been chosen from the fringe areas of the tiger reserve and sent for 10-day training in hospitality and cooking at the institute, the department informed.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force R.M.Dobriyal highlighted the importance of having specialised skills in hospitality to reap the benefits offered by eco-tourism. Field Director-Project Tiger, Amrabad Tiger Reserve Kshitija, and DFO-Nagarkurnool Rohith Gopidi were present

