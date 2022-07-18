Skill development training for ITI students held at IIT-H

57 students divided into four batches had enrolled

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) conducted a skill development workshop for 57 ITI students from Patancheru and Sangareddy in four batches over the past two months with the aim to strengthen their skills in conventional machining and to introduce them to modern CNC machinery.

A central workshop, the first fabrication facility set up at IITH in 2009, has developed and enhanced its capability by acquiring a number of sophisticated machines with very specific purposes. The primary objective of the workshop is to provide hands-on training to students, be it those from IIT-H or technocrats from nearby institutes.

“IIT-H is focussed on ensuring that its every step serves humankind and get closer to the motto of ‘Inventing and innovating in technology for humanity. Central workshop is a unique platform at IITH that is not only aiding engineering excellence but also encouraging the learning and development of talent surrounding IIT-H. We will ensure IIT-H is known globally not only for its research but also as a centre of excellence for skill development,” said institute director B.S. Murty.

Briefing about the facility Karri Badarinath, Faculty-in-Charge, Central Workshop, said: “The facility has been used extensively for research-related fabrication work by faculty, students and Startups at IITH. We have a very vibrant Startup culture, and many of these startups use this facility to fabricate and test their products utilizing the expertise IITH has obtained over the decade.”

Facilities at the Central Workshop include Electrical and Electronics Shop comprising signal generators, voltage/ current sources, and a Fitting shop comprising bench vices, pedestal drilling machines, tapping machines, and wheel grinder machines will complete sets of tools.