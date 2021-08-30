Telangana

Skill development programme for SC fish farmers launched

SC fish farmers visiting a hatchery unit at the fisheries research station at Palair in Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: RAO GN

A five-day State-level skill development training programme for the Scheduled Caste (SC) fish farmers/fishermen/rural youth and other SC fisheries stakeholders started with a field visit to the hatchery unit at the Fisheries Research Station (FRS) in Palair of Kusumanchi mandal on Monday.

The FRS is hosting the free training programme being jointly organised by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and P V Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU), Hyderabad, under the SC Sub-Plan of the Central government.

As many as 30 participants from various parts of the State, mostly hailing from the erstwhile composite Khammam district visited the hatchery unit at the FRS on the inaugural day of the training programme. The programme is aimed at enabling the participants gain first-hand knowledge of infrastructure facilities required for fish hatcheries, hatchery production of Indian major carps, cage and pen aquaculture besides the best management practices, said Senior Scientist and Head, FRS, G Vidyasagar Reddy.

This will in turn help them increase fish yield, augment their income and also contribute significantly to enhance fish production in the State, he told The Hindu.

As part of the programme, the participants will visit the cage culture unit at Palair reservoir and acquaint themselves with scientific fish farming techniques.


