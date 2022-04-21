SJM ties up with furniture firm to restore antiques

The Salar Jung Museum (SJM) is set to collaborate with East Lifestyle, a furniture company, to showcase antiques locked up in its store rooms. The collaboration involves cataloguing and restoration of furniture that was collected by Salar Jung III.

“The museum has a lot of furniture which has not been catalogued. Some of it was mislabelled during accession. We want to set it right. East Lifestyle approached us and has agreed to catalogue and restore the furniture. We are yet to sign a formal agreement,” informed SJM director A. Nagender Reddy.

According to the furniture maker, one of the discoveries at the museum was the ‘Bureau de Roi’ – The King’s Desk - produced in 1889 by Alfred Emmanuel Beaurdley. The desk has multiple secret compartments. A similar desk was produced for the Tsar of Russia in the same period. Another known copy of this desk was auctioned at Chrsitie’s in 2018 for $900,500.