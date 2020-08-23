Sizeable flood continues into reservoirs despite let-up in rain

Sizeable inflows expected to reach major dams across Krishna and its tributaries in Karnataka, Maharashtra

In spite of some let-up in rains, heavy flood continues to reach all major reservoirs in the Krishna Basin in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the help of flood being discharged from Almatti-Narayanpur and Tungabhadra dams in Karnataka.

Sizeable inflows are expected to continue further into many of the major dams across Krishna and its tributaries in Karnataka and Maharashtra following good rainfall recorded in the catchment areas. According to a Central Water Commission bulletin, 8.6 cm rain was recorded in Agumbe, 6.8 cm in Mahabaleshwar and 5.3 cm in Koyna during the 24-hour period up to 8.30 a.m. on Sunday and it would help continuation of inflows in Almatti and Tungabhadra dams.

As of Sunday evening, Almatti was getting a flood of about 2.04 lakh cusecs and releasing 1 lakh cusecs. Narayanpur in the downstream was getting 1 lakh cusecs and discharging about 77,000 cusecs flood. Further downstream, Jurala was getting 2.53 lakh cusecs and discharging about 2.28 lakh cusecs flood. Similarly, Tungabhadra was getting over 45,000 cusecs flood and releasing about 35,000 cusecs into the river.

Meanwhile, Srisailam was getting about 3.19 lakh cusecs flood as of 9 p.m. on Sunday and discharging 2.2 lakh cusecs from the eight spillway gates lifted for 10 feet height each and another 30,600 cusecs flood was being let into river after power generation in the right bank hydel station of Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Nagarjunasagar was getting inflows of about 2.49 lakh cusecs and discharging about 2.1 lakh cusecs from the 10 spillway gates lifted for 15 feet height each. Another 28,500 cusecs was also being let into the river after power generation.

Further downstream, Pulichintala project was getting about 2.94 lakh cusecs flood and discharging about 2.29 lakh cusecs of it towards Prakasam Barrage. As of Sunday morning, over 72 tmcft of water has been discharged into the sea from Prakasam Barrage and over 1,520 tmcft from Dowlaiswaram Barrage across Godavari this year.

In the Godavari Basin, Sriramsagar was getting over 23,000 cusecs of inflows with its storage across 77 tmcft on Sunday evening against its capacity of 90.3 tmcft. Similarly, Singur was getting over 1,100 cusecs of inflows with 2.81 tmc ft of storage and Nizamsagar getting 2,000 cusecs with storage reaching 1.7 tmc ft. With reduced inflows, the authorities are building up level in Mid Manair. Lower Manair and Kaddam dams and Yellampally Barrage.

As on Sunday morning, the total flood received in Jurala this season was 380 tmcft and it was 430 tmcft in Srisailam, 199 tmcft in Nagarjunasagar, 61 tmcft in Pulichintala and 113.31 tmcft at Prakasam Barrage.