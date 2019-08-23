Sixty lakh members enroll in TRS

The TRS has said that it had enrolled sixty lakh members, including twenty lakh active members, for the next two years in the just concluded drive.

The membership drive is over but the data entry is in progress in the districts and that will also be wound up by Sunday, TRS MLC and general secretary Palla Rajeswara Reddy told a news conference today.

CM constituency tops

He said Gajwel Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao topped the enrolment with 90,575 members while working president K.T. Rama Rao’s constituency of Sircilla recorded 63,400 members.

Medchal, Palakurthi, Mulug, Mahbubabad, Sattupalli, Palair, Suryapet, Siddipet and Wardhannapet stood in second to tenth places in that order.

As a follow up to the drive, Mr. Reddy said the party had asked its district units to constitute village and mandal-level committees with the members. In urban areas, locality, ward and division committees will come up.

The committees will have 51% representation for SCs, BCs and minorities.

Office buildings

The construction of office buildings for thirty district TRS units had commenced and it will be completed by Dasara. On the municipal elections, Mr. Reddy said the party is prepared to face them any time.

But, the BJP and Congress set up obstacles for polls by moving the court.

He advised BJP leaders not to indulge in frequent bogus propaganda against the government.

The TRS will not respond to leaders who make it a habit to criticise the government on a daily basis, he said.