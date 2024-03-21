March 21, 2024 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Responding to a sixth standard student’s letter requesting a bar located in the midst of a residential colony to be shifted, Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti directed the top officials of different departments, including Chief Secretary, to respond to the notices in the matter within four weeks. The student, R. Vaishnavi of St. Joseph Public School in Samanagar of Vanasthalipuram, stated in the letter that recently Sai Yuva bar and restaurant had started in their colony.

It was located on the main road joining Hayathnagar and Sahebnagar. Many schools were being operated in the vicinity of the locality. A couple of junior colleges were also close-by and a temple was also under construction in the area. Due to the operation of the bar, devotees were scared to visit even the temple, the student stated.

The student said that majority of the students would be attending separate classes in the evening and travel to and from their residences. Location of the bar in such locality was not only creating creating problems for the students and the parents accompanying them but also to the inmates of an Old Age Home located in the area.

Women and senior citizens almost stopped coming out of their homes for evening strolls due to movement of customers of the bar in drunken condition. The student requested the HC to order for shifting the bar to any other location keeping in view the inconveniences caused to different sections of the citizens living in and around the area.

The HC took up the letter as PIL petition and directed the authorities to explain their stand by filing affidavits. Notices were issued to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Home Secretary, GHMC Commissioner Ranga Reddy Collector, Rachakonda Police Commissioner and Hayathnagar police station Inspector.