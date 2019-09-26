Sixth motor of Nandi Medaram pump house becomes operational

The authorities of Kaleshwaram project conducted the wet run of the sixth motor in the Nandi Medaram pump house in the Package-6 of the Link-II of the project successfully on Thursday.

According to the project engineers, the wet run of the sixth motor of the Nandi pump house was conducted in the presence of Advisor to Government on Lift Irrigation, K. Penta Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief N. Venkateshwarlu, Executive Engineer N. Sridhar and other engineers of the work agency and equipment suppliers.

The Nandi Medaram pump house has seven pumps with 124 MW capacity each to lift two tmc ft water a day. Five motors of the pump house are already functional and are pumping water towards the Laxmipur pump house in Package-8 whenever they are put in use. Similarly, five of the seven motors in the Laxamipur (Gayatri) pump house too with 139 MW capacity each too are already functional. The engineers stated that the wet run of the remaining three motors in the Link-II, Package-6 and 8, would be taken up and completed during October.