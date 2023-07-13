Six-year-old succumbs in Domalguda LPG cylinder blast

July 13, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Six-year-old Sharanya Sri, one of the three children who suffered severe burn injuries, along with the mother and relatives in the LPG cylinder blast incident in Domalguda police limits on Tuesday, succumbed on July 12.

The rest of the six victims, including Sharanya’s siblings Abhinav and Vihar, continue to be under observation at Gandhi Hospital.

The family of Dhanalakshmi, residents of Padmaraonagar, had come to her mother Padma’s place at Rose Colony in Domalguda for Bonalu. On Tuesday, while lighting the large stove to prepare special dishes, reportedly a leak from the LPG regulator caused instant fire and spread in the whole room. All the seven occupants in the room had suffered severe face, limbs and upper body injuries.

