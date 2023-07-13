HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six-year-old succumbs in Domalguda LPG cylinder blast

The rest of the six victims, including Sharanya’s siblings Abhinav and Vihar, continue to be under observation at Gandhi Hospital.

July 13, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Six-year-old Sharanya Sri, one of the three children who suffered severe burn injuries, along with the mother and relatives in the LPG cylinder blast incident in Domalguda police limits on Tuesday, succumbed on July 12.

The rest of the six victims, including Sharanya’s siblings Abhinav and Vihar, continue to be under observation at Gandhi Hospital.

The family of Dhanalakshmi, residents of Padmaraonagar, had come to her mother Padma’s place at Rose Colony in Domalguda for Bonalu. On Tuesday, while lighting the large stove to prepare special dishes, reportedly a leak from the LPG regulator caused instant fire and spread in the whole room. All the seven occupants in the room had suffered severe face, limbs and upper body injuries.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / death / explosion

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.