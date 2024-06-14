GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six-year-old girl raped and killed in Telangana’s Peddapalli district

Published - June 14, 2024 07:56 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a rice mill at Katnapalli in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district around Thursday midnight.

The accused, identified as Vinod (28) from Bihar, was caught on a CCTV camera carrying the girl before the crime. The victim was the daughter of a labourer-couple from Kumurambheem Asifabad district, according to sources. Police arrested him from Sultanabad after a search.

The incident sparked outrage among residents in the region, who demanded stringent punishment for the culprit and quick justice for the victim’s family.

According to sources, Vinod, who worked at another rice mill, allegedly whisked the girl away while she was fast asleep beside her mother in a metal sheet-roofed shed on the premises of the rice mill at Katnapalli late on Thursday night. He then allegedly raped her in the thickets behind the mill before killing her.

The girl’s mother alerted her co-workers after she found her daughter missing a while later. The mill workers dialled ‘100’ emergency service, seeking police help. The police searched areas near the mill and found the child’s body in the thickets behind it.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victim, along with some locals, staged a protest in Sultanabad demanding justice for the victim’s family. The Sultanabad police on Friday registered a case under the POCSO Act.

