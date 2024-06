In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy was fatally attacked by stray dogs in Lunavath Thanda under Fathepur Gram Panchayat limits of Chilpur mandal in Jangaon district on Saturday. Gugulothu Abhiram aka Chintu was alone at home while his parents Gugulothu Madhu and Saritha were working in the fields. Upon their return, they found him missing. Following the tracks of the dogs, they discovered their son’s body in the nearby bushes. The family was left devastated by the death of the boy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.