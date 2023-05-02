Six-year-old boy drowns in a pit in Jubilee Hills 

May 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A six-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a pit at Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills police station limits on Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Vivek, a student of the Government Primary School, police said was retrieved dead, a little after 10.30 a.m., when he ventured into the pit to pick up some sticks.

The little open area surrounding the pit, behind an automobile showroom there, was a regular play area for some four children, including Vivek. His father, Bheem Shanker, hailing from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, had been a security guard at the motorcycle showroom and the family lived in the accommodation attached to it.

The pit which was dry and empty till last week was filled with water following untimely rains during the week and turned dangerous.

Personnel from the Fire Services along with locals retrieved the boy. The victim’s body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for further procedure.