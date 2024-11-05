ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old boy dies as school gates collapses on him in Hayathnagar

Published - November 05, 2024 08:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old boy of Hyderabad was crushed to death after a school gate fell on him on Monday afternoon.

Police said A Ajay, a class 1 student at Zilla Parishad High School in Hayathnagar, succumbed to injuries while he was being rushed to hospital. “The incident occurred on Monday afternoon when a school gate collapsed, striking the child. The seven-feet-tall gate collapsed on the boy as other students were reportedly playing around it. We have booked a negligence case against the school management,” said the police. Ajay’s body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for an autopsy. 

