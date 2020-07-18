6 succumb, 1, 284 test positive

Sixty-two cases were reported in Medchal district and 58 cases in Karimnagar district.
As many as six deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing to total number of COVID fatalities to 409. Meanwhile, 1,902 people were discharged, taking the total number of discharged/recovered to 30,607.
The number of samples tested on Saturday stood at 14,883 taking the total number to 2,52,700. The cumulative sample positivity rate is 17%, the bulletin said. Further, 4,945 tests per million were conducted.
There are 16 government testing facilities and 23 private ones. Further, as many as 61 government hospitals and 57 private hospitals have been earmarked for COVID-19 patients.
12 of a family test positive
Meanwhile in Sangareddy, 12 members of a family tested positive in Ameenpur mandal headquarters on Saturday.
According to sources, one person of the family was down with fever and sore for the past four days. When tested, 12 out of the 14 members of the family tested positive. Commissioner Ms.Sujatha rushed to the colony and sodium hypochlorite sanitiser was spread across the area.
