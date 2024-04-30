ADVERTISEMENT

Six places in Telangana record temperatures above 46°C

April 30, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In GHMC limits, the highest maximum temperature recorded stood at 43.5° in Kapra

The Hindu Bureau

Mirage is seen due to heavy sun shine on the road in the hot afternoon time as pedestrians cross the road outskirts of Nizamabad district on April 29, 2024, as heat wave conditions continues in Telangana.] | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana on Tuesday witnessed scorching temperatures, with six locations registering maximum readings of 46° Celsius and above.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest maximum temperature recorded in the State was 46.2 ° Celsius in Jaina (Jagtial) and Madugulapally (Nalgonda), followed closely by 46.1° in Allipur (Jagtial), and 46° in Kolvai (Jagtial), Kothagattu (Karimnagar), and Veenavanka (Karimnagar). Meanwhile, within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the highest maximum temperature recorded stood at 43.5° in Kapra, trailed by 43.3° in Hafeezpet, and 43.2° in Yakutpura, Golkonda, and Saroornagar, respectively.

