Six persons held for hunting sambar deer

December 25, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Forest officials of the Amrabad Circle have nabbed six persons for hunting sambar deer from the banks of River Krishna.

A statement from the department said that the poachers were apprehended while trying to cut the carcasses of three deer for meat, at Bakkalingayyapalli village.

Body parts of the deer, along with weapons and a boat were confiscated from the persons Ramavath Mothi, Ramavath Shiva, Ketavath Thakur, Ketavath Kishan, Ketavath Shiva and Nunsavath Tulasiram against whom cases have been filed, the statement said. Investigation is on to nab the remaining persons involved in the crime, it said.

