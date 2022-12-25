  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six persons held for hunting sambar deer

Body parts of the deer, along with weapons and a boat were confiscated from the persons.

December 25, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent
six arrested for hunting sambar deer.

six arrested for hunting sambar deer.

Forest officials of the Amrabad Circle have nabbed six persons for hunting sambar deer from the banks of River Krishna.

A statement from the department said that the poachers were apprehended while trying to cut the carcasses of three deer for meat, at Bakkalingayyapalli village.

Body parts of the deer, along with weapons and a boat were confiscated from the persons Ramavath Mothi, Ramavath Shiva, Ketavath Thakur, Ketavath Kishan, Ketavath Shiva and Nunsavath Tulasiram against whom cases have been filed, the statement said. Investigation is on to nab the remaining persons involved in the crime, it said.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.