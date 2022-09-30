Six persons arrested in two murder cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medak police arrested six persons in two murder cases. Meanwhile, two more persons are absconding.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Balaswamy and DSP Saidulu revealed these details at a press conference on Friday.

According to Dr. Balaswamy, one T. Shivaji, 22, was killed by some unidentified persons on the night of September 27 in Avausualapally village of Medak mandal. Police investigation revealed that four accused – T. Sailu, T. Laxman, M. Mallesham and K Durga Banni – conspired to kill Shivaji as they had some personal dispute with him, who alleged defamed and damaged the business of Sailu. Irritated over this, he planned to eliminate Shivaji and took their help. On the night of the incident, they hit the victim with an iron rod and killed him. The body was dumped on Ramayampet – Medak road to portray it as road accident but police investigation revealed the facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second case, one Ch. Devender was killed on September 17 at Nagapur village in Haveli Ghanapur mandal. The accused killed him by pouring rodent killer in his mouth and tried to show it as suicide by hanging. However police investigation revealed the truth behind the murder and police arrested Ch. Buvvamma and Ch. Krishna, mother and son.

Two more persons - K. Komaraiah and D. Parashuramulu - who assisted the accused in the crime, are absconding.