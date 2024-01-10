January 10, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It was an early morning nasty surprise for the passengers of the Train No 12759 / 12760 Charminar Express coming from Tambaram (Tamil Nadu) to Hyderabad’s Nampally terminal station when the loco-pilot almost crashed into the sand barrier at the end of the platform crossing the danger signal on Wednesday.

Railway sources said the train overshot the platform and three coaches derailed as the loco-pilot did not apply brakes on time, leading to six passengers suffering minor injuries. The injured passengers were reported to be waiting to disembark near the entrance and on the footboard when they lost balance and fell when the coaches S2, S3 and S6 derailed.

The injured passengers were provided with first aid at the medical centre and moved to the central hospital at Lalaguda (Secunderabad) for treatment. The authorities concerned quickly moved into action and began repair works at the spot even as the remaining passengers got down without any further issue.

The train was supposed to have arrived at about 8 a.m. at Nampally. But it was already running late by more than an hour. Investigations are already underway to ascertain the cause of the mishap. Further details are awaited.