Six of a family killed in high-speed crash in Telangana

April 25, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Six persons were killed in a road mishap when the car they were travelling in crashed into parked lorry on the National Highway 65 at Durgapuram of Kodad mandal of Suryapet in the wee hours of of April 25.

“The incident occurred when the family of 10 was travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada to attend a church. The SUV travelling at a speed of 100-110 kmph crashed into a lorry parked on the side of the road around 4:45 a.m. Six persons were killed on the spot and four others were injured,” explained the DSP of Kodad M. Sridhar Reddy. The car TS09FF7540 has a pending challan from February for speeding at 120 km per hour in an 80 kmph zone.

“The lorry broke down at the side of the road because of axle failure around 4.15 a.m. on Thursday and while the driver was making calls to the owner to solve the problem, the accident occurred,” the official added.

This comes only three days after a young couple lost their life in a similar accident in Suryapet.

The deceased have been identified as Chander Rao, 50, and his wife Manikyama, 45, Krishna Raju, 26 and his wife Swarna, 23 along with Rao’s son in law Jilla Srikanth, 32 and his four years old daughter Lassya.

Srikanth’s wife is severely injured with a fracture and is being shifted from the Government Hospital in Kodad to a private hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile both sons are of Krishna Raju and Srikanth’s younger daughter Lavanya sustained minor injuries and are being treated at the Government Hospital, Kodad,” the official informed.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem at Government Hospital, Kodad.

Meanwhile, the Kodad police have booked the case under Sections 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The lorry driver has also been booked in the charges of negligence and wrongful parking, the official said.