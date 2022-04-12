Six new private universities approved

April 12, 2022 23:49 IST

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved six new universities and asked officials to expedite the process for setting up a pharma university.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told a media conference later that the Cabinet had given in-principle approval for universities to be set up by National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), Amity, Guru Nanak, MNR and Kaveri groups and the Confederation of Indian Industry - GMR partnered aviation industry. Efforts for the pharma university will be speeded up.

Mr. Rao hoped that the aviation university will turn out to be a catalyst for the growth of the sector in the State. Already, the Hyderabad international airport had emerged as the fourth largest in the country after Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It was the largest in terms of area with 5,200 acres while Delhi airport had only 5,000 acres.

Regarding pharma university, he said some US companies had come forward to collaborate and, therefore, it was decided to bring it into force immediately.

The State government had recently requested the National Airports Authority of India to construct one more runway on the northern part of the terminal at RGIA to meet needs of growing traffic. The present runway was on the southern side of the terminal.