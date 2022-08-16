Six new judges of Telangana HC sworn in

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 16, 2022 19:32 IST

The strength of judges in Telangana High Court rose from 28 to 34 with six new judges assuming office on Tuesday.

While E.V. Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik and K. Sharath were sworn in Judges, J. Srinivasa Rao and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao were sworn in Additional Judges at an official programme on the HC premises here. Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan administered the oath of office to the judges at the First Court hall.

All the new judges are from the bar. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended names of these members from the bar for elevation as judges in July. The President gave consent for their appointment four days ago.

A separate HC for the State of Telangana was constituted on January 1, 2019 with a sanctioned bench strength of 24 judges. With the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana pursuing the long pending issue of bench strength of this HC, the Union of India finally in June of 2021 consented for enhancing the sanctioned strength of 24 judges to 42 judges.

The enhanced bench strength of 42 judges includes 32 permanent judges and 10 additional judges.

