Six new judges for High Court
Enugula Venkata Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik alias P. Elamadar and Kaja Sarath were appointed judges of Telangana High Court by the President on Saturday.
Also, Jagannagari Sreenivas Rao and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao were appointed Additional Judges for two years, according to notifications issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.
